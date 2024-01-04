Can we expect Miro Heiskanen scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

  • In three of 36 games this season, Heiskanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Heiskanen has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:32 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 26:43 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:05 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:10 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 26:13 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 26:04 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 25:51 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

