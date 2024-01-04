Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.7 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (16.3).

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -159) 4.5 (Over: -108)

The 27.6 points Curry scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Thursday.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

Curry averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 16.7 points Klay Thompson has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (15.5).

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

