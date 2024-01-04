The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-8.5) 152.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

SFA has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

In the 'Jacks' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Vaqueros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this year.

