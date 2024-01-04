The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) are favored (-8.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -8.5 150.5

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

The average total in SFA's matchups this year is 146.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the 'Jacks have compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

SFA (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than UT Rio Grande Valley (4-6-0) this year.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 36.4% 78.1 151.8 68.1 147.3 145.5 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 50% 73.7 151.8 79.2 147.3 152.4

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

SFA went 10-5-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks score are the same as the Vaqueros give up.

SFA has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 79.2 points.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 5-6-0 2-2 6-5-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 4-6-0 3-1 5-5-0

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits

SFA UT Rio Grande Valley 4-2 Home Record 3-2 2-2 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

