On Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will be trying to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-9.5) 249.5 -450 +340 FanDuel Bucks (-9) 249 -450 +350

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +172 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.8 points per game (second in the NBA) while giving up 119.7 per outing (24th in the league).

The Spurs' -392 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.9 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 122.8 per outing (27th in league).

The two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 13.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 242.5 points per game combined, 7.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has covered 13 times in 33 games with a spread this year.

Spurs Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Vassell 19.5 -118 18.1 Victor Wembanyama 18.5 -120 18.9 Jeremy Sochan 11.5 -120 10.9

Spurs and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +190 -

