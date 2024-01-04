The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center, battle the San Antonio Spurs (4-23). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Information

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama puts up 18.5 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 27.9% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson posts 17.2 points, 6.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Zach Collins puts up 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 60.0% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).

Damian Lillard is putting up 26.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Khris Middleton is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Spurs vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Spurs Bucks 110.3 Points Avg. 124.4 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119.0 45.4% Field Goal % 49.8% 34.3% Three Point % 37.9%

