Spurs vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 249.5.
Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|249.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 249.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 233.8 points, 15.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio has gone 13-20-0 ATS this year.
- The Spurs have come away with four wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +340 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info
Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 249.5
|% of Games Over 249.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|15
|44.1%
|124.8
|235.7
|119.7
|242.5
|238.4
|Spurs
|8
|24.2%
|110.9
|235.7
|122.8
|242.5
|232.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (7-10-0) than at home (6-10-0).
- The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 119.7 points.
Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|13-20
|5-7
|21-12
|Bucks
|15-19
|3-7
|22-12
Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Spurs
|Bucks
|110.9
|124.8
|26
|2
|4-3
|12-6
|3-4
|16-2
|122.8
|119.7
|27
|24
|11-10
|1-3
|5-16
|4-0
