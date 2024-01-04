The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs put up 114.8 points per game, 7.5 more than away (107.3). Defensively they allow 124.6 points per game at home, 3.4 more than away (121.2).

San Antonio is giving up more points at home (124.6 per game) than away (121.2).

The Spurs collect 3.4 more assists per game at home (30.8) than away (27.4).

Spurs Injuries