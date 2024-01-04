Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Wembanyama is averaging 18.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 more than Thursday's prop total.

He has pulled down 10.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 19.5-point over/under for Devin Vassell on Thursday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average (18.1).

He pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Vassell has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -125)

The 34.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 3.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (11.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

The 25.4 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 2.1 less than his prop total on Thursday (27.5).

He pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard has collected 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.