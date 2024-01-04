Stars vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (22-10-4) on the road on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Stars are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games, totaling 42 goals while giving up 30 in that period. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.9%).
Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Thursday's matchup.
Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 7-4-11 in overtime matchups as part of a 22-10-4 overall record.
- Dallas has 25 points (11-4-3) in the 18 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The five times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).
- Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).
- The Stars are 20-4-2 in the 26 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 42 points).
- In the 10 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 8-2-0 to register 16 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 13-7-1 (27 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to register 21 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|4th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.63
|2nd
|16th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|32
|10th
|15th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|5th
|14th
|22.12%
|Power Play %
|24.48%
|8th
|3rd
|85.34%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.21%
|8th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.