The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3, winners of three straight) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-130) Avalanche (+110) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 21-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has a record of 18-8 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 56.5%.

In 23 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 129 (4th) Goals 138 (2nd) 110 (12th) Goals Allowed 114 (15th) 23 (17th) Power Play Goals 35 (3rd) 17 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (14th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over eight times.

The Stars have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 129 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have given up 110 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

