Sun Belt Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Six games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Sun Belt team, including the matchup between the James Madison Dukes and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Sun Belt Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Troy Trojans
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|James Madison Dukes at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Texas State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia State Panthers at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at South Alabama Jaguars
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
