The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • In games Tarleton State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Texans are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 75th.
  • The Texans average just 2.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Mavericks allow (73.2).
  • Tarleton State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tarleton State puts up 81.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Texans have played better in home games this season, ceding 59 points per game, compared to 71.3 away from home.
  • In home games, Tarleton State is averaging 0.4 more threes per game (4.4) than in road games (4). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (26.5%) compared to on the road (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee L 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 79-66 Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym
1/11/2024 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
1/13/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.