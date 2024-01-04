Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will visit the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) after dropping six consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tarleton State (-5.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tarleton State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-280
|+220
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends
- Tarleton State has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Texans' 10 games this season have hit the over.
- UT Arlington is 8-3-0 ATS this year.
- In the Mavericks' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.