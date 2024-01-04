The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Texans score an average of 65.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 79 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 79 points, Tarleton State is 2-0.

UT Arlington has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The Mavericks put up 66.8 points per game, six more points than the 60.8 the Texans allow.

UT Arlington has a 4-6 record when putting up more than 60.8 points.

Tarleton State has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

This season the Mavericks are shooting 40.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans give up.

The Texans make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just two% less than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Tarleton State Schedule