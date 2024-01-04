Thursday's game at Lakefront Arena has the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 victory for New Orleans, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Lions fell in their last outing 87-63 against Texas A&M on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 68

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

Against the Idaho Vandals on December 1, the Lions picked up their signature win of the season, a 72-71 road victory.

The Lions have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on December 1

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 211) on November 20

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 252) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions' -70 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 76.0 per contest (338th in college basketball).

The Lions score 77.2 points per game at home, and 60.8 on the road.

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce concedes 65.0 points per game. Away, it allows 87.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.