Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

The Aggies came out on top in their last game 87-63 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Georgia 62

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 25, the Aggies took down the California Golden Bears, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-51.

Texas A&M has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas A&M is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 40) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 87) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 150) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50 FG%

11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies' +363 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 48.8 per contest (second in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.