Thursday's game features the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) facing off at Strahan Arena (on January 4) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 victory for Texas State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 76, Coastal Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas State (-6.3)

Texas State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Texas State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Coastal Carolina's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Bobcats have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Chanticleers have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 69.6 points per game (291st in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

Texas State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is recording 35.6 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8 per contest.

Texas State hits 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.5 (354th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

The Bobcats rank 190th in college basketball with 94.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 294th in college basketball defensively with 94.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas State forces 11.9 turnovers per game (193rd in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (209th in college basketball play).

