The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats average just 1.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Mountaineers allow (70.7).

Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 70.7 points.

Appalachian State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Mountaineers average 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).

Appalachian State has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.

Texas State has an 8-4 record when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats concede.

The Bobcats' 40.7 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Mountaineers have given up.

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Texas State Schedule