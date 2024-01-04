Tre Jones plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones put up two points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 106-98 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.0 8.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.9 Assists 7.5 4.9 4.6 PRA -- 15.8 15.5 PR -- 10.9 10.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tre Jones Insights vs. the Bucks

Jones is responsible for attempting 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Bucks allow 119.7 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 26.5 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tre Jones vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 24 14 1 5 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.