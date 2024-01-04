The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will visit the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) after losing six consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

UT Arlington has covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Tarleton State has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Texans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

