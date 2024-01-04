How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (79.0).
- Tarleton State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 79.0 points.
- UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (66.8) than the Texans give up (60.8).
- When UT Arlington scores more than 60.8 points, it is 4-6.
- Tarleton State has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Mavericks are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (35.2%).
- The Texans' 42.4 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Mavericks have given up.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
- Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 76-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 69-64
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 61-60
|College Park Center
|1/4/2024
|Tarleton State
|-
|College Park Center
|1/6/2024
|SFA
|-
|College Park Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
