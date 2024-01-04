The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (79.0).

Tarleton State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 79.0 points.

UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.

The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (66.8) than the Texans give up (60.8).

When UT Arlington scores more than 60.8 points, it is 4-6.

Tarleton State has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

The Mavericks are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (35.2%).

The Texans' 42.4 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Mavericks have given up.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

UT Arlington Schedule