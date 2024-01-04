Thursday's contest features the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) matching up at UTRGV Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-67 victory for heavily favored SFA according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.5)

SFA (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while SFA is 5-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Vaqueros are 5-5-0 and the 'Jacks are 6-5-0. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games, while SFA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros average 73.7 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 79.2 per contest (340th in college basketball). They have a -71 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The 35 rebounds per game UT Rio Grande Valley averages rank 248th in the country, and are 5.2 fewer than the 40.2 its opponents collect per contest.

UT Rio Grande Valley hits 2.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5 (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Vaqueros average 87 points per 100 possessions on offense (317th in college basketball), and give up 93.4 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.2 per game (334th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (19th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.