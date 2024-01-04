How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-5 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 226th.
- The Vaqueros score an average of 73.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.1 the 'Jacks allow to opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- UT Rio Grande Valley is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (68).
- At home the Vaqueros are conceding 74.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are away (81.4).
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down fewer treys away (4.4 per game) than at home (7.4), and makes a lower percentage away (28.6%) than at home (31.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 86-76
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|SFA
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.