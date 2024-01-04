The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Vaqueros have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs this season.

SFA is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the 'Jacks' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.