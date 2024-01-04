Thursday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) and UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) at Pan American Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with New Mexico State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 72, UTEP 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico State (-1.7)

New Mexico State (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

New Mexico State's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, while UTEP's is 3-8-0. The Aggies are 6-4-0 and the Miners are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, New Mexico State is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall while UTEP has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners put up 76.7 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (144th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

UTEP is 237th in college basketball at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 34.1 its opponents average.

UTEP hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (333rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 31.3% from deep.

UTEP has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 17.5 (fourth in college basketball).

