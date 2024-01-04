How to Watch UTEP vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- UTEP has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Miners are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 267th.
- The Miners put up just 3.9 more points per game (76.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (72.8).
- UTEP has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game at home (69.9) than away (66.6).
- In 2022-23, the Miners allowed 10.9 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (74.7).
- At home, UTEP made 4.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-67
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|L 73-61
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/7/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.