The UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. UTEP matchup.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline UTEP Moneyline

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

UTEP has a record of just 2-8-1 against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

New Mexico State has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Aggies' 11 games have gone over the point total.

