Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the New Mexico State Aggies (5-8, 0-0 CUSA) meeting the UTEP Miners (8-5, 0-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Cook: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank 248th 72.2 Points Scored 77.9 111th 261st 74.3 Points Allowed 69.5 143rd 267th 34.4 Rebounds 35.9 217th 266th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 86th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 5.2 339th 208th 13.2 Assists 14.8 102nd 278th 13.0 Turnovers 14.2 330th

