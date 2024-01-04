On Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET, the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1188 1739.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41 54.3 Fantasy Rank 4 20

Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -392 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 122.8 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 43 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 46.8.

The Spurs knock down 12.7 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA). They are making 1.7 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.4 per game at 39%.

San Antonio has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (19th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.6 points, 11.3 boards and 5.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Bucks have a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 124.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.7 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

Milwaukee is 11th in the league at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44 its opponents average.

The Bucks knock down 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 2.9 more than their opponents (11.4).

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 13 (15th in NBA action) while forcing 11.5 (28th in the league).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game -6.5 5.7 Usage Percentage 29.9% 33.5% True Shooting Pct 53.3% 64.4% Total Rebound Pct 18.6% 17.9% Assist Pct 16.1% 28.3%

