The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 297th.

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos record are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).

Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

This season, San Jose State has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 317th.

The Spartans' 75.5 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow.

San Jose State is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State posted 75.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (69.7).

Defensively the Broncos played better at home last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Boise State fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.3 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage in away games.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 San Jose State is averaging 19.4 more points per game at home (85) than away (65.6).

At home, the Spartans concede 74.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.

Beyond the arc, San Jose State makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (7 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.9%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena 12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena 1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule