The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 297th.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Broncos record are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).
  • Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • This season, San Jose State has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 317th.
  • The Spartans' 75.5 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow.
  • San Jose State is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State posted 75.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (69.7).
  • Defensively the Broncos played better at home last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Boise State fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.3 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage in away games.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 San Jose State is averaging 19.4 more points per game at home (85) than away (65.6).
  • At home, the Spartans concede 74.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.
  • Beyond the arc, San Jose State makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (7 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.9%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Montana L 86-75 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/20/2023 Santa Clara W 81-78 Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Wyoming L 75-73 Arena-Auditorium
1/5/2024 Boise State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 San Diego State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

