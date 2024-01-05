Burnet County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Burnet County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Trinity Catholic High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.