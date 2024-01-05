Coke County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Coke County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Coke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Angelo Central High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
