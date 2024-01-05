Collin County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Collin County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frisco High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.