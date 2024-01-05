Dawson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Dawson County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dawson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Klondike High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sands High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.