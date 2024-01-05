Deaf Smith County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hereford High School at West Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.