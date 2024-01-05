Denton County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Denton County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Castleberry High School at Sanger High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sanger, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frisco High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
