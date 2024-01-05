Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Fisher County, Texas today? We have what you need here.

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roby High School at Knox City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Knox City, TX

Knox City, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Rotan High School at Aspermont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Aspermont, TX

Aspermont, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Stamford High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School