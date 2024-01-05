Harris County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Harris County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingwood Park High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Connell College Preparatory at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaumont United at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James E Taylor High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran South Academy at Frassati Catholic
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Briarwood School at Lifestyle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist School at Founders Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 1A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
