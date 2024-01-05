The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Harris County, Texas today, we've got what you need.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kingwood Park High School at Madisonville High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

2:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Connell College Preparatory at Providence Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaumont United at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran South Academy at Frassati Catholic

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on January 5

7:25 PM CT on January 5 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Briarwood School at Lifestyle Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Conroe, TX

Conroe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Baptist School at Founders Christian School