If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Harrison County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pine Tree High School at Hallsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX Conference: 5A - District 15

5A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tatum High School at Waskom High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Waskom, TX

Waskom, TX Conference: 3A - District 16

3A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup High School at Elysian Fields High School