Hopkins County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hopkins County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cooper High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avery High School at Sulphur Bluff High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
