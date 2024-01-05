The Los Angeles Lakers' (17-18) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Friday, January 5 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at Crypto.com Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Lakers lost 110-96 to the Heat on Wednesday. Anthony Davis' team-high 29 points paced the Lakers in the loss.

The Grizzlies' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 116-111 loss to the Raptors. Ja Morant scored a team-best 28 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3 Rui Hachimura PF Questionable Calf 11.6 3.7 1 D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Tailbone 14.8 2.9 6.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Questionable Foot 5.4 5 1.6 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 8.4 1.8 3.4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.