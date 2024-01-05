Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in McCulloch County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brady High School at Snyder High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on January 5

12:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Snyder, TX

Snyder, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paint Rock High School at Lohn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lohn, TX

Lohn, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rochelle High School