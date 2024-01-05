Orange County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Orange County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Orange County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
