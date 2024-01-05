Smith County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Smith County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Royse City High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup High School at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marshall, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
