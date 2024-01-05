Stonewall County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stonewall County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stonewall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rotan High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
