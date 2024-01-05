There is high school basketball competition in Tom Green County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

San Angelo Central High School at Robert Lee High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5

6:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robert Lee, TX

Robert Lee, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Water Valley High School at Christoval High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Christoval, TX

Christoval, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Grape Creek High School