Williamson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Williamson County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granger High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bartlett, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thrall High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Rock Christian Academy at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway College Prep School at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Salado, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.