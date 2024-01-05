Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In a Friday college basketball slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Washington State Cougars versus the Stanford Cardinal is a game to see.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Fubo Sports CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Big Ten Network Alternate
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers
- TV: Fox Sports App
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Campbell Camels vs. Stony Brook Seawolves
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Location: Stony Brook, New York
How to Watch Campbell vs. Stony Brook
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.