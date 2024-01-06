2024 NCAA Bracketology: Baylor March Madness Odds | January 8
For bracketology analysis around Baylor and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Preseason national championship odds: +4000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Baylor ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-2
|1-0
|18
|18
|48
Baylor's best wins
Baylor notched its best win of the season on November 7, when it beat the Auburn Tigers, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 88-82. In the victory against Auburn, Ja'Kobe Walter tallied a team-high 28 points. Rayj Dennis added 15 points.
Next best wins
- 78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 5
- 98-79 at home over Cornell (No. 58/RPI) on January 2
- 95-91 over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 24
- 88-72 over Oregon State (No. 156/RPI) on November 22
- 108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 28
Baylor's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Baylor has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Bears have three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Baylor is playing the 64th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Bears' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Baylor's upcoming schedule includes seven games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Baylor's next game
- Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
